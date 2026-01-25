Angul: Allegations have surfaced against the National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO), a Navratna public sector undertaking, of causing severe environmental pollution and endangering human and animal lives in Banarpal area on the outskirts of Angul town.

Residents alleged that toxic ash and chemical-laden wastewater discharged from NALCO’s captive power plant are being released daily into an open canal. The canal passes through villages such as Gotamara, Lingarakata and Basanali before merging with the Indira Nullah near Budhapank and ultimately flowing into the Brahmani river, leading to severe water pollution.

Villagers claimed that breaches in the canal embankment have allowed contaminated water to seep into nearby ponds and water bodies. Residents using the water reported suffering from skin diseases, kidney ailments and even cancer-like symptoms. Cattle deaths have also been reported after animals consumed the polluted water, with visible signs of infection observed.

Residents further alleged that excessive industrial noise from the plant has disrupted daily life, affecting children’s education and sleep patterns. A black residue reportedly settles on wells and ponds every morning, making the water unfit for drinking.

Subas Nayak of Gotamara village said land had been handed over to NALCO decades ago with assurances of employment and development, but local communities continue to face health hazards and unsafe infrastructure, including unmanned railway crossings that have led to fatalities. Ramchandra Nayak of Bagchar village alleged widespread skin infections among villagers who bathe in the polluted Nandira Nullah.

Similar concerns were raised by residents of Lingarakata, who reported repeated cattle losses due to the absence of protective fencing along the canal. Attempts to contact Ramesh Chandra Eka, the regional head of the Pollution Control Board in Angul were unsuccessful. NALCO authorities declined to comment on the allegations.

Residents have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration, warning of a large-scale protest if corrective measures are not taken.