The safety of the girl child is a matter of concern across the world. While different organisations try to raise awareness among the masses about the need to ensure the safety of the girl child, the situation remains worrisome. There have been several incidents of sexual violence against minor girls in the country recently. Orissa POST asked a few mothers about the steps they take to ensure the safety and security of their daughters.

Pratikshya Thakur from Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, is a mother of a two-year-old girl. She says, “Safety of the girl child continues to a serious issue. Parents and family members should take necessary steps to ensure the safety of their little ones. Today, parents want their daughters to learn dancing, singing, painting and other extra-curricular activities, but it is also important for them to learn self-defence. This has become a necessity. One of the most important things that a girl should be taught is to be cautious about strangers. There are also times when neighbours and relatives you have faith in misbehave with your daughters. Parents shouldn’t take anyone casually and should always make sure that their daughter feels comfortable discussing her problems with them. Daughters should also be taught how to behave with their teachers and others in school.”

Jajpur-based Atashi Das, a mother of two girls, never takes anything casually when it comes to their safety and security. Atashi says, “Today, girls aren’t safe anywhere. I don’t trust anyone except for my close family members. I don’t allow my girls to go on an outing with my neighbours and relatives. However, there are times I leave them with my neighbour if I have to go to the market for 15 minutes but only because I know they are trustworthy. It is very difficult to ascertain who has a criminal bent of mind. So, it’s important to teach your kids to say ‘No’ and stay away from strangers. Parents should also tell their daughters what they should do when they sense some trouble, though without scaring them.”

“When we watch TV shows or read books with our children, we can ask questions about the characters and give the kids a chance to think about what they would do had they been in such a situation. Besides, mothers can also make them watch specific videos related to the safety and security of the girl child,” she adds.

We hear about sexual violence and harassment incidents so often in news bulletins, says Jahnavi Deo, mother of a 10-year-old girl. “Parents are the first teachers and they are the best to teach their children about personal safety. It is not possible to go everywhere with your kid. For example, they may have to stay in school for extra classes. It is important to inculcate a sense of awareness right from a very young age and help your daughters develop a strong character and think smart. If they are small, get them to memorise their parents’ phone number and address. Apart from parents, they should know a few trusted people whom they can contact in case of need. Teach your child the difference between good and bad touch. It is always a good idea to teach your daughter how to defend and protect herself in any dangerous situation,” says Jahnavi, adding, “Teach your daughter to say ‘No’ if she feels uncomfortable. Be a friend to your child so that she doesn’t feel guilty or uncomfortable sharing anything and everything with you.”

BRATATI BARAL, OP