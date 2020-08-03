Bari: Participating in the Quit India movement called by Gandhiji in 1942, four local freedom fighters had then died. A memorial which was constructed at Kalamatia village now allegedly faces admin neglect.

The freedom fighters were Saunti Mallick of Srirampur, Mayadhar Bhuyan of Hatasahi, Sananda Swain and Hadibandhu Panda both of Krushnanagar villages who had sacrificed their lives to become martyrs for the country, on this auspicious day of Gamha Purnami.

This memorial which is otherwise known as Rakta Peetha, was demanded by Jajpur denizens to be given the status of a national memorial as well as be recognised as a prominent tourist centre.

Despite running from pillar to post, the district administration shows apathetic attitude to its development and beautification. However, bereaved families of the freedom fighters get only the state government allowances, nearby villagers alleged.

“Rakta Peetha faces Jajpur district administration neglect even years after India’s independence. Oil-paint portraits of the four freedom fighters should be affixed to walls of Swadhinata Sangrami Bhawan at Baripal. Statues of the four saheeds should be placed at their respective villages and school programmes be conducted to educate younger generation about the ultimate sacrifices made”, grandson of saheed Mayadhar and teacher Chittaranjan Bhuyan demanded.

Notably, Bari MLA Sunanda Das had sanctioned Rs 10,00,000 from her Local Area Development (LAD) fund May 24 this year, for the construction of a compound wall around Saheed memorial here. Bhumi Pujan for the purpose has already been done.

PNN