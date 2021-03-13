Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekhar Hota and Ramachandra Nayak from Odisha won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020, the Akademi announced Friday.

Hota won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2020 for ‘Chetanara Anwesana’ in essays genre while Nayak was selected for the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2020 for ‘Bana Deula Re Suna Neula’.

According to the Akademi, the books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the jury comprising three members each in the concerned language in accordance with the rules and procedures laid down for the purpose.

Nayak and Hota will receive the awards in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of ` 50,000 at a special function to be held at a later date.

The Akademi also announced the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 in 20 languages Friday during the opening day of its annual ‘Festival of Letters’ event.

Poet Arundhathi Subramaniam won the award for her poetry collection “When God is a Traveller” in English, while politician-writer M Veerappa Moily was named for his epic poetry titled “Sri Bahubali Ahimsa Digvijayam” in Kannada.

PNN