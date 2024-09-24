Bhubaneswar: SAI International School in Bhubaneswar has secured the first rank for 2024- 25 in a national survey of day-cum-boarding schools conducted by Education World, in collaboration with AZ Research Partners Private Ltd.

The 18th annual Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) survey was released in Bangalore Monday.

Emerald Heights International School of Indore shared the honour with SAI International School, while ODM Public school secured 10th position in the same category. In the state government day schools India Ranking category, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV), Budhapal in Deogarh district secured the fourth rank, while OAV Sangathan Akhupadar in Nayagarh district got ninth rank. In the government boarding schools category, OAV Mahipani in Sundargarh district got ninth rank while OAV Baripada got 10th rank.

Similarly, in the co-ed boarding schools category, SAI International Residential School in Cuttack secured the eighth rank nationwide. The school was ranked 10th last year. And, in the philanthropy school category, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) got the second rank. It ranked sixth last year. The survey rates and ranks the country’s top 4,000 schools in four main and 23 sub-categories, namely – ‘Day: co-ed, boys and girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: co-ed, girls and boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully residential.

