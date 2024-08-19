Bhubaneswar: SAI International recently hosted hockey player Amit Rohidas, one of the members of the Indian hockey team which won bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. Rohidas interacted with students and shared his efforts towards achieving success. Addressing them, he said, “It is an honour to be at SAI International and engage with such bright and enthusiastic students. I hope that sharing my journey will inspire them to embrace hard work, resilience, and the spirit of sportsmanship, which are crucial not just in sports but in every aspect of life.”

He further said, “For success in any field, it’s essential to be disciplined, follow a healthy diet, and maintain regular exercise. These habits are the foundation of achieving your goals and excelling in whatever you choose to pursue.” Chairperson of SAI International Education Group Silpi Sahoo, said, “We are proud to host Amit Rohidas, whose achievements in hockey are a source of inspiration for us all. We are sure that his insights and experiences will motivate students to strive for excellence in their pursuits.” “His visit offered a unique opportunity for SAI International students to learn from him the lessons of perseverance and dedication,” she added.