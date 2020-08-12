Mumbai: Star couple of the Hindi film industry Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan said Wednesday they are expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” Saif Ali Khan and Kareena kapoor Khan said in a joint statement.

Kareena, 39, delivered December 20, 2016 their first child, son Taimur. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Back then, soon after the baby boy was named ‘Taimur’, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim. Sara Ali Khan has already established herself in the film industry with a couple of hits.