Mumbai: The stabbing case of Hindi film actor Saif Ali Khan is raising new questions as the Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai has flagged concerns over the insurance claim process.

While the incident initially highlighted the bravery of Khan and Bhajan Lal Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to the hospital, it has now become a matter of controversy. The medical body has questioned the quick approval of Khan’s insurance claim and has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) seeking clarification.

The Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai raised doubts about the expedited claim approval process by Niva Bupa Health Insurance, which reportedly sanctioned ₹25 lakh within hours for Khan’s treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

Health insurance expert Nikhil Jha, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the letter from the association.

“The normal process is to ask for an FIR copy in medicolegal cases. The insurance company waived this requirement and immediately approved the cashless request for ₹25 lakh. The final bill, apparently ₹36 lakh, was also approved. The surgery and four-day hospital stay do not justify the huge bill and prompt approval,” Jha wrote.

Jha also criticized the alleged preferential treatment, saying, “If this was any normal person, the company would have applied reasonable and customary charges and not paid the claim. IRDAI should answer why Niva Bupa gave preferential treatment to a celebrity, making it harder for ordinary people to get a claim.”

Khan was stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning while trying to fend off a burglar who broke into his Bandra home. He sustained six stab wounds, two of which were near his spine. The actor intervened after hearing a commotion in his son Jeh’s room and found the intruder threatening their house help.

Mumbai police have arrested a suspect, reportedly a Bangladeshi national, and the investigation is ongoing.

IRDAI and Niva Bupa have not yet responded to the allegations.

IANS