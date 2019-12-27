Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some ‘90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song ‘Ole ole’ from the movie Yeh Dillagi.

The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.”

The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It was featured on Saif and Kajol. The film also had Akshay Kumar as another hero in the film. Yeh Dillagi turned out to be a huge hit in the 1990s.

Jawaani Jaaneman, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F.

The film will be presented under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screens January 31, 2020.

