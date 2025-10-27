Bhubaneswar: Maitree Vihar police Sunday arrested the prime accused in a late-night robbery near Sainik School October 17. Two others had been arrested October 18. The accused have been identified as Ajit Das, Deepak Kumar Nayak alias Dipu, and Subashis Jena.

Victim Kruti Bibhab Patra (21) stated in a written complaint that around 1:30 am October 17, he and a friend were returning home from a movie when three men on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted them near the U-turn between Apollo Hospital and Sainik School. The attackers reportedly assaulted the duo, stealing Patra’s mobile phone and Rs 1,000, along with his friend’s wristwatch, wallet containing PAN and Aadhaar cards, ATM card, and Rs 300 in cash.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot. The victim later informed a PCR van, after which police began an investigation based on his written complaint. During the probe, it was revealed that Ajit Das had used the stolen mobile phone to transfer Rs 2,000 through UPI application from the complainant’s account. Police arrested Deepak and Subashis October 18 and forwarded them to the court.

However, the main accused, Ajit Das, was apprehended from the Maitree Vihar area Sunday. During interrogation, Ajit confessed to the crime and the stolen phones along with other incriminating items, were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation also revealed that Ajit Das has a previous criminal record, including cases of theft registered at Nayapalli and Maitree Vihar police stations.