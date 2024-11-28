ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The SAI International Education Group (SAIIEG) hosted the 8th edition of SAITED, its flagship science and technology fest, with a special appearance by Padma Bhushan S Nambi Narayanan, former director of ISRO. Known as one of the largest K-12 science fests in the country, the 2024 edition saw over 5,000 attendees and featured the theme, ‘Sorcery of Science: Where Magic Meets Matter.’ The event brought together students and educators from schools across Odisha in a celebration of curiosity, innovation, and the transformative power of scientific discovery. SAIIEG chairperson Silpi Sahoo remarked, “This year’s theme captures the essence of scientific breakthroughs, where the mysteries of the universe unfold into tangible possibilities, just like magic.

SAITED 2024 honours the boundless potential of human curiosity, adding new chapters to the story of progress.” The highlight of the fest was the inauguration of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Conclave by Nambi Narayanan, a pioneering aerospace scientist who played a pivotal role in India’s space exploration journey. Narayanan’s development of the Vikas engine powered the PSLV and GSLV rockets, forming the backbone of India’s space successes, including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. His life and contributions were recently celebrated in the critically acclaimed movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In his keynote address, Narayanan shared his inspiring journey at ISRO, emphasizing the organisation’s leadership in STEM fields such as cryogenics, astronomy, medicine, and advanced technology. “We are the leaders in almost every STEM sector,” he stated.

Recalling his close collaboration with former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he described him as a man of exceptional intellect and humility, saying, “Never have I met someone with such humility, paired with a complete package of unmatched intellect.” Narayanan also underscored the importance of global collaboration in space exploration, arguing that no single nation can fully unlock the mysteries of outer space alone. He envisioned a future where space agencies from around the world unite under one interdisciplinary framework to share resources, knowledge, and expertise, paving the way for unprecedented innovation.

The fest, characterised by its vibrant student-led initiatives, provided a platform for participants to engage with the ever-evolving landscape of science and technology. With its unique theme and distinguished guest, SAITED 2024 proved to be an inspiring celebration of discovery and innovation, nurturing the dreams of the next generation of scientists and innovators.