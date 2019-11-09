Mumbai: Dilbar actress Nora Fatehi has proved that she stands among the finest dancers in the Hindi film industry. She always makes headlines wherever she turns up.

The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

The diva is one of the finest when it comes to style. In her latest Instagram post, Nora shared photos from a show that she attended. Her beautiful smile really compliments her gorgeous pink outfit. Speaking of her make-up, she left her hair open, and kept the make-up simple, giving out major diva like vibes.

Take a look:

Nora has also featured in Telugu and Malayalam films. She comes from a Moroccan Canadian family born and raised in Canada.

She made her film debut in the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She rose to prominence in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali and Kick 2 . She has also starred in the Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Also, in the year 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

On work front, she will be next seen in the project like Street Dancer 3D which also features Varun Dhawan and Shradha Kapoor. The actress is known as a fantastic dancer who is primed to set the screen on fire in the film Super Dancer 3D.