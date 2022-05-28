Keonjhar: Alleged felling of hundreds of precious sal trees for construction of sheds in a forest nursery under Kanjipani forest section of Bhuyan Juangpal forest range in Keonjhar forest division has sparked resentment among nature lovers and locals. The chopped-off trees will be used for construction of sheds in the nursery where saplings will be grown for afforestation programmes. Locals and nature lovers have questioned the wisdom behind cutting down of sal trees and using them for growing saplings.

The state government and Centre are spending crores in afforestation programmes and in protection of existing forests through various schemes. It is alleged that the forest officials chose to cut hundreds of sal trees despite having funds to purchase bamboo for the nursery. Reports said the nursery has been established under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and over 88,000 saplings have been grown by spending around `11.95 lakh under the programme. The saplings grown in the nursery will be used in the afforestation programme for 2023-24 financial year.

The sal trunks will be used in construction of sheds to provide cover to the saplings from sun and rain. Locals alleged that the loss of greenery is hard to recover and might take long years to replenish if plantation programme is undertaken in the area. They said when forest officials are arresting a common man for cutting trees in the forest will the same rule apply to them? Environmentalists have urged Keonjhar DFO Dhanraj HD to conduct a probe and take stringent action against the accused forest officials for cutting down such large number of trees.

When contacted, the DFO ruled out use of sal trees in construction of sheds. He said the trees used in shed construction are of another variety and are often cleared as they hinder the growth of other trees and plants.