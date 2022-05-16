Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan announced Monday that his banner ‘Salman Khan Films’ (SKF) has come on board as North India presenters for South actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s 3D mystery thriller Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will be released in six languages. They are Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Salman Khan had last month unveiled the Hindi teaser of Vikrant Rona. He took to social media to share the details of his collaboration with Sudeepa, his co-star from 2019’s Dabangg 3.

“I am still spellbound by the visuals brother @KichchaSudeepa. Happy to present the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema,” Salman tweeted.

In the film, Sudeepa plays the titular character of Vikrant Rona aka the ‘Lord of the Dark’ who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

The movie is set to hit the theatres July 28. Vikrant Rona also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Salman is expecting Vikrant Rona to be a big hit. In his close circle of friends, Salman has waxing eloquent about the movie and has said that it is one the better films that he has seen in recent times.

Presented by Zee Studios, the project is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner ‘Shalini Artss’ and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of ‘Invenio Origins’.