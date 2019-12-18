Mumbai: Sneha Ullal started her career with a Salman Khan’s Lucky No Time for Love in 2005. Born December 18, Sneha was often compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was also said that Salman is launching a girl who looks like Aish after breakup with Aishwarya.

Sneha, who has been in news from the very first film, has remained in limelight, but not in Hindi films. On the occasion of Sneha’s birthday, Let us know what she is doing these days. Salman met Sneha after he parted ways from Aishwarya. During this, Salman’s broken heart sparked Sneha’s career and he too got a chance to come out of the breakup. There was a lot of news in those days that Salman got the second ‘Aishwarya’.

When the audience saw Sneha on screen for the first time, they felt she is Aishwarya. However, she disappeared after the first film as it failed to impress the audience. She then worked in Aryan (2006), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (2007) and Click (2009).

After the failure of films, she shifted to the Telugu film industry. Sneha said, “I was only 15-16 years old when I came to films. The offer of the film came and that too was from Salman Khan but at that time I did not work hard.”

In June 2017, Sneha said in an interview that she was suffering from autoimmune disease (blood related disease). “I had become so weak that I was unable to live as an actress. Even I used to face difficulty in walking, dancing and shooting continuously. After that I decided that I should take a break from work and get my illness treated, because I was falling ill on every other day,” she had said.

Sneha was last seen in the 2015 Hindi film Bezubaan Ishq.