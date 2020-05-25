Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has launched his grooming brand FRSH, and said that he realises the need of the hour is to manufacture sanitisers over deodorants.

Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a video he said: “Ek brand launch kya hai haali main FRSH… Behetareen hai.. Pahele hum deodorants start Karne wale the… Lekin need of the hour yeh hai sanitisers start Karna. such dino ke baad (first we thought of brining out deodorants but the need of the hour is sanitisers).”

He captioned the video: “Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha http://frshworld.com Toh try karo! @FrshGroomingko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe.”

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming

Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha https://t.co/L3U5PlsGlt

Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe pic.twitter.com/iuteEphLzd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2020

According to Salman’s frshworld.com, a 100 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 50 and a 500 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 250. A combo pack of 10 bottled consisting of 100 ml costs Rs. 400.