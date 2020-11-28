Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has revealed on many occasions that he was very mischievous as a child.

Today we are also going to tell you about an incident that might shock you.

Once during Diwali, Salman along with his siblings were burning paper. After all the papers in the house were burned out, Salman started looking for more paper to burn. And while searching, he went to his father Salim Khan’s study room. Salman saw some papers on the table and burned them.

But what Salman burned were not papers but were in fact money, and Salim’s hard earned money at that. When Salim came to know about this, he did not make a fuss nor got angry. Rather, he calmly sat down with his four children and told them both the meaning and importance of money.

This had a tremendous impact on Salman and changed his life. He got an important lesson for his life which he still follows. Even today Salim keeps track of his money and is not allowed to spend extravagantly. Salman respects his parents a lot and also obeys their words.

Recently Salim celebrated his birthday. He was born November 24, 1935. The 85-year-old is a great writer and has written scripts for many films.

On professional front, Salman will be seen in Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman, Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.