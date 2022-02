Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is all set to release Eid 2023.

A statement read: “Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji, to release in cinemas on Eid 2023.”

In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon.

It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is directed by Farhad Samji.