Mumbai: It’s going to be a super weekend for Bigg Boss 13 lovers as the upcoming episode will see Kajol and Ajay Devgn gracing their presence on the sets of the reality TV show, which is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Colors TV has released a promo video in which Kajol, Ajay and Salman can be seen having fun time with each other. The actors also played the popular game of whispers.

During the whisper challenge, Ajay reads out a phrase, while Kajol was put on headphones.

“Choodiyaan pehnana”, Ajay said. But Kajol was not able to understand what Ajay had said, and she mistook it to a slang.

On hearing this, Salman and Ajay burst out laughing.

Ajay and Kajol paid visit on the show to promote their forthcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.