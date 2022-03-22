Mumbai: Everyone knows about Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s generosity. They are also aware that Salman Khan charges close to a Rs 100 crore for every film he signs in Bollywood. The Dabangg superstar is all set to make his debut in the Southern film industry. He will be acting in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, shooting for which has already started. Keeping in mind, Salman’s immense popularity everybody must be thinking that Salman must have charged a bomb to lend his name to the film.

It should also be stated here that Salman is ready to do anything for his friends. So instead of charging a bomb for Godfather, Salman has done just the opposite. He is not taking a single paise for Godfather where he has a substantially extended cameo as he is a friend and admirer of Chiranjeevi. Salman was offered quite a substantial amount by the producers, but he politely refused the offer.

The makers of the film are very excited about Salman’s presence in Godfather as it guarantees a great response from the Hindi film audience. Salman made it very clear on the first day that he met the makers of the film that he is not only a friend of Chiranjeevi, but also respects him a lot. So he will not charge any fees for this film.

Salman had clearly said, “I will definitely work in the film, but it will happen only if you do not pay me any fee for it.” Other than doing some action scenes, Salman will also share screen space with Chiranjeevi in some of the scenes of Godfather.

“Salman Khan shares a deep bond with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. He quickly agreed to play the cameo in the film. His character in the film is very special. This character is also very important in the story of the film,” said a source close to the makers.