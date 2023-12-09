Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan turned 81 Saturday and her youngest daughter Arpita Khan Sharma shared a special birthday wish for her.

Arpita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her mother Salma playing with her two grandchildren.

For the caption, Arpita wrote: “Happiest birthday to the world best mommy & nani. We love you.”

Salma is married to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. They got married in 1964. The two share four children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira. They also have a daughter Arpita Khan.

Salim is also married to veteran actress Helen. They tied the knot in 1981.