Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan just dropped a stunning post workout picture on his social media handle and fans are left in awe of his body. The actor’s ripped biceps and six-pack abs in the shirtless picture do all the talking.

Since uploaded, the pictures are going viral on social media. It has also left his fans in awe of his dedication and hard work even after gaining so much stardom.

Sharing the photo on Instagram straight from the gym at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman simply wrote in caption, “Just finished working out ….” The actor can be seen checking his cellphone after a workout.

The post received more than 700000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan commented, “Fitness first…it keeps you healthy wealthy and wise.” Another asked, “Any tips on how to lose belly fat?” One more asked, “Your motivation?”

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez, who too was quarantining at his farmhouse had shared a picture of the actor in the middle of a tough workout. Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, she wrote, “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe!”

Salman had also shared a video where he could be seen doing leg-press with two of his security men sitting on the machine, to add to the weight. He had shared it with a candid caption, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.”