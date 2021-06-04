Bhuban: The pandemic has affected all forms of businesses and means of livelihood. Salons and beauty parlours are no exception. The conditions of salon and parlour owners in this town of Dhenkanal district are precarious as they now find it very difficult to earn a livelihood. The continuous lockdown and weekend shutdowns have had tremendous negative impact on their business.

There are over 20 shops in this town offering hair cutting and other beauty related services. With the savings they had, the owners and their employees managed to survive the first wave of Covid-19.

However, when things started returning to normal another jolt came in the form of second wave, leaving them stranded. Since May 5 this year when the lockdown restrictions were put in place again, they are struggling to make both ends meet.

Some of the barbers have been forced to make door-to- door visits to offer their services. In the process, they are putting their lives at risk as they do not know from where the virus may hit them.

“We don’t want to put our lives in danger to earn a livelihood. However, we have no option but to look after our families. So we have to take all precautions. We sanitise all our equipment and we wear gloves, masks and headgears. Since we have to buy these items on our own, our profits are severely curtailed,” the barbers said.

Most of them stated that they have been forced to take loans to run their families and that they are at a loss as to how they will repay the amount.

“People are also apprehensive about the services we offer. So even when rules are relaxed it will take a long time for business to return to normalcy. The government is providing help in many sectors… they should also think about us,” said Pabitra Kumar Barik, a salon owner.

Echoing Pabitra’s views, Ajit Kumar Barik, another owner whose shop is located in Kali Bazaar locality said, “We are under severe mental distress to meet daily expenses. Like grocery, vegetable and shops of essential commodities, some relaxation should also be provided to us during lockdown.”

Barik added, “Earlier, we earned Rs 500 a day. Now, the income has reduced to Rs 200 in spite of home services. With this meagre earning how we can feed our families? Before corona kills us, we will die of hunger. The government should allow us to continue our profession keeping restrictions in place.”

