Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to provide Samaleswari Express a stoppage at Rengali on experimental basis. Similarly Puri-Durg Express will also have stoppage at Loisinga and Muribahal stations. 18005/18006 Howrah – Jagadalpur- Howrah Samaleswari Express will have additional stoppage at Rengali Station. 18005 HowrahJagadalpur Samaleswari Express from Howrah w.e.f Wednesday and 18006 Jagadalpur- Howrah Samaleswari Express from Jagadalpur w.e.f Thursday will provide stoppage at Rengali station. Samaleswari from Howrah will arrive at Rengali at 0836 hrs and will leave at 0838 hrs towards Jagadalpur. Similarly, this train from Jagadalpur will arrive at Rengali at 1855 hrs and will leave at 1857 hrs towards Howrah. Similarly, 18425/18426 PuriDurg Puri Express from Puri w.e.f March1 and from Durg w.e.f March 2 2024 will have stoppages at Loisinga and Muribahal. 18425 Puri- Durg Express from Puri will arrive at Loisinga at 0358 hrs and will leave at 0400 hrs. This train will also arrive at Muribahal at 0612 hrs towards Durg.