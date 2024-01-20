Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has gained recognition for her performance in The Family Man 2, and is gearing up for the release of Citadel: India, Saturday shared throwback workout videos from the preparations of both projects.

The actress played the character of Raji in the spy thriller drama The Family Man season two.

The series is created by Raj & DK, and features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.

Samantha took to Instagram stories section and shared a throwback video, wherein she can be seen working out in the gym, wearing a black tank top, and matching leggings.

The actress is seen pulling the weights in the video.

The post is captioned as: “The Family Man 2 #Raji #2020”.

In another post, Samantha dropped a workout video, wherein the ‘Theri’ actress, who who enjoys 31.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app, is flaunting her biceps.

She captioned it as: “Citadel… Bigger the biceps, Bigger the action #2023”.

Samantha will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She next has Chennai Stories in the pipeline.