Sambalpur: The capacity of the main crematorium in Sambalpur is being increased as the number of COVID deaths saw a steep rise, an official said.

Three more crematoria beds are being added to the existing facility in Rajghat so that 13 bodies could be cremated at one go, he said.

The waiting time for cremation will reduce considerably with the increase in the capacity, said Enforcement Officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Subhankar Mohanty.

The civic body has also started cremating bodies of COVID patients at another crematorium, Santidham, so that the burden on Rajghat is reduced, he said.

The crematorium is witnessing a huge rush since the onset of the second wave of COVID-19, said a staffer of Rajghat.

“I have never seen queues for cremation here before. On many occasions, people are being forced to wait for hours. Under this circumstance, the electric crematorium of the Rajgaht has also gone out of order, making our job more difficult,” he said.

Around 20-22 bodies are being cremated at Rajghat daily, sources said.

PTI