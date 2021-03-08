Sambalpur: Sambalpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar Monday announced a cash award of Rs 5,000 for anyone informing about persons who are setting fire in forests in the district.

The DFO also warned of stringent legal action against those found guilty, adding that the wrongdoers will be immediately arrested. “Those found committing such acts will be arrested immediately. A cash award of Rs 5,000 will be given to the informers,” the division chief Kumar said.

“Mass awareness is being created and the public has been appealed to cooperate with the forest department. Setting forest on fire is a punishable offence under the Odisha Forest Act and one(s) found guilty of such crime may be punished with a jail term of 3 to 7 years,” the DFO expressed.

The senior official has issued instructions to all Forest Department officials and staffers in this regard.

Notably, in order to keep a vigil eye on wildfires at least 15 contractual workers will be engaged under direct supervision of each Forest Ranger in Sambalpur district. The squads have been directed to keep a detailed record of addresses of persons entering into forests.

PNN