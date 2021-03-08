Bhubaneswar: The severed body of a man was found on a railway track near Lingaraj Road railway station in Bhubaneswar Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Sushant Sahu.

According to sources, after having dinner Sushant left his house at around 10.00pm Sunday. He did not return home for a long time prompting his family members to search for him late into the night.

Sushant was a florist by profession. He has been survived by his wife Chhanda and a 15-year-old daughter.

The exact cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.

As the deceased was a habitual drunkard, he might have jumped in front of a moving train under the influence of alcohol, his family members suspected.

“He was a very nice and affectionate person. I love him very much and have never got into quarrel with him. But, the major cause of concern for me was that he used to consume excess alcohol every day. I suspect he might have taken the extreme step due to inebriation,” wife of the deceased Chhanda Sahu said.

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot. Police have recovered the severed body and head from the railway track and sent them for post-mortem.

Further details are awaited as a probe is still underway.

PNN