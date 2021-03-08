Puri: A women’s college lecturer, on the pretext of giving one of his students a ride home from college, allegedly raped her on the way in Puri district.

The shocking incident took place Thursday. However, the incident came to the fore Sunday afternoon after the rape survivor lodged an FIR at Balanga police station.

According to sources, after her classes were over the student was about to leave for her house in Balanga area. The accused lecturer of political science offered to drop her at her village, the FIR read.

Also read: Couple dies by suicide in Gajapati district, bodies recovered from pool of blood

The ill-motivated lecturer did not take the girl to her house. He instead took the victim to a secluded place nearby a canal bank and allegedly raped her, an official of Balanga police station stated.

The victim girl fell sick after returning home. She described about her plight to her family members. Later, the girl’s family admitted her to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police official added.

Acting on the FIR lodged, police took the survivor for a medical examination and recorded her statement at Nimapara court.

Balanga police has launched a manhunt to nab the lecturer. The accused has been absconding on hearing about the FIR.

PNN