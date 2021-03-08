Paralakhemundi: In a tragic incident Sunday evening, the bodies of a couple were found lying in a pool of blood in a closed room at Ariba village under Gurandi police limits in Gajapati district.

According to sources, the deceased lovers were identified as 21-year-old Sibal Dileswari and 28-year-old Taluru Srinu. The two were in a relationship for over a couple of years.

However, the family members of Sibal did not approve of their relationship. They arranged to marry the girl off elsewhere leading to the death by suicide. A deep cut mark was seen on the neck of the girl.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. But, it is yet to be confirmed. Exact reason of their death can be ascertained only after post-mortem. Inquest of bodies will be held in the presence of a magistrate tomorrow,” Gurandi police station SI Loknath Behera said.

On being informed, a team of police reached Ariba village. Police have registered a case in this connection and initiated a probe.

Gurandi police interrogated the family members and neighbours of the deceased. The probe is still underway, a police official said.

PNN