Malkangiri: Four personnel of Odisha Fire Services department sustained injuries after a fire tender vehicle met with a road mishap on Bonda Ghat in Malkangiri district Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle had five personnel out of which four sustained injuries. The four injured personnel are Manoj Kumar Sethi, Uma Shankar Nayak, Sarangadhar Hati and Prakash Chandra Nayak, an official said.

The injured were admitted to Khairaput hospital for treatment. Health condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

According to a source, the vehicle (bearing registration number OD-05 C-3967) skidded off the road and then turned turtle. The firefighters were on their way to Mudulipada area in view of DGP Abhay’s tour to the district.

Fire brigade from Kudumulugumma area was pressed into service at a temporary helipad where the DGP was to land.

PNN