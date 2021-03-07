Paradip: For the first time in the state, farming of marine algae has begun in four districts of Odisha.

The initiative has been jointly taken by the state Fisheries Department and a private firm of Tamil Nadu. Apart from Jagatsinghpur, the other districts include Ganjam, Puri and Balasore, an official informed.

The Jagatsinghpur administration has started marine algae farming at the mouth of River Mahanadi in the district. The marine algae have been entangled with ropes on bamboo-made frames. “The frames are floating on seawater to help facilitate growth of the algae,” Marine Fisheries Officer Manoranjan Mohapatra said.

It will take around 45 days to mature. Fishermen in the state would benefit a lot in eking out their living from marine algae farming, the department official stated.

Notably, marine algae which are usually found in deep sea look like Hydrocharitaceae (in local parlance called as Chingudia Dala). The marine algae are ideal for preparing medicines, shaving lotion, cosmetic and ice-cream. Several aquatic animals feed on it.

The market price of marine algae is Rs 50 per kilogram. Tamil Nadu has been carrying out marine algae farming for a long time.

PNN