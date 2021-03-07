Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Sunday arrested five persons in connection with ransacking a PCR vehicle and roughing up the two accused brothers who were allegedly involved in the murder of a youth inside a pickup van at CRP Square in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the arrests began after Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi and Bhubaneswar DCP Uma Shankar Dash made an announcement in the media in this regard.

Police took suo motu cognizance of the unruly incident and registered a case against five persons based on information collected from the PCR staff and video footages from media.

Video footages from CCTVs installed in nearby areas will be also be scrutinised and more persons will be arrested soon, a police official said.

Notably, the deceased has been identified as Tukuna Das aka Jatia and the two arrested brothers as Sagar Prusty and Sudhir Prusty.

Tukuna from Saliasahi slum in the city had past enmity with the two brothers Sagar and Sudhir who also live in the same area.

Earlier, Police Commissioner had informed media that Tukuna was a history-sheeter. The youth attempted to kill the two brothers with a sharp weapon that he had hidden in the pick-up van. The two siblings, on the other hand, acted in self-defence that resulted in the death of Tukuna.

PNN