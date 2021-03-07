Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found floating in an abandoned well at Kaudiguda village of Chedenga panchayat under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, the woman was identified as Moti – wife of Hari Khara from Kaudiguda village and her daughter Rajanti.

According to a local, Moti and Rajanti had gone to sleep after having their dinner Friday. Moti went out of their house along with her daughter dead at night, without the knowledge of her husband. Later, she tied herself to Rajanti with a napkin and jumped into the well. Hari found them missing Saturday morning. After a frantic search, he found their bodies floating in the abandoned well.

The actual cause of their death is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed about the incident, Mathili police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the well, in presence of local tehsildar Purusottam Mirdha. Police sent the bodies to Mathili hospital for postmortem and launched a probe in this connection.

PNN