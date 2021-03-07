Jajpur: Balichandrapur police here detained 13 villagers in connection with torching of two police vehicles during a group clash that broke out at Panasudha village in Jajpur district late Saturday night.

The clash erupted between two groups of people in the village at night over rights of a pindi (altar) for performance of Astaprahari rituals. After a police team reached the village and intervened to stop the clash, some irate villagers set the police vehicles afire and injured two police personnel, an official said.

On being informed, a team of fire personnel immediately reached the spot. The two police vehicles were reduced to ashes by that time.

One platoon of police force has been deployed at Panasudha village keeping in mind the palpable tension that still prevails. Police have restricted entry of outsiders into the village, the official added.

PNN