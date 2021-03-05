Sonepur: A newly-wed bride died after suffering a heart attack during her ‘bidaai’ (farewell) ceremony Friday morning at Julunda village under Binika block in Subarnapur district.

A pall of gloom descended the village following the incident.

According to sources, Murali Sahoo and Menaka’s daughter Gupteswari (Rosy) from Julunda village in the district had tied the nuptial knot with groom Bisikesan Pradhan from Tentulu village at the bride’s parental house Thursday evening.

Family members of the bride were bidding farewell to Rosy Friday morning. All of a sudden, the girl fainted and collapsed on the floor of the house after crying inconsolably. The family members immediately rushed her to Dunguripali community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors at the hospital declared Rosy ‘brought dead’.

“She fainted during the farewell ceremony and the doctors declared her dead at the hospital. This is a very unfortunate incident. May God give strength to the bereaved families of the couple to bear the massive tragedy,” a resident of Julunda village Ramesh Sahu said.

PNN