Jajpur: A 62-year-old man and his 28-year-old son were electrocuted to death in their farmland in Odisha’s Jajpur district Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when Ganesh Mandal, his wife Tulasi and their son Asutosh went to their farmland in Bengapatia village in Dangadi block in the morning to collect vegetables in order to sell those in the local market, a police officer said.

The father-son duo came in contact with a high-tension electric wire that had snapped and was lying on the ground, he said.

Tulasi also sustained critical injuries while trying to save her husband and son and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he added.

