Sambalpur: Several farmers affiliated to ‘Paschim Odisha Krushak Samanwya Samiti’ and ‘Zilla Krushak Sangathana (ZKS)’ launched fast for an indefinite period at the District Collector’s office demanding crop insurance claims of Sambalpur district Tuesday.

The farmers were demanding insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop loss during 2018 Kharif season pending for over nine months.

“The peaceful protests will continue till the farmers get their rightful dues,” said ZKS adviser Ashok Pradhan.

The non-payment of insurance claims has affected 12,000 farmers who had lost their crops in 2018 drought. The harvest report of the Agriculture Department too confirmed crop loss due to drought in 55 gram panchayats of Kuchinda sub-divisiion.

According to the report, the farmers’ insurance claims to the tune of Rs 160 crore should have been transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts 45 days after submission of the harvest report.

However, insurer Reliance General Insurance Co has not yet deposited the claims money. “The insurance company is not accepting the crop cutting report of the administration,” said Sambalpur deputy director of agriculture Khageswar Jena.

According to officials, District Collector had convened a meeting, in vain, to resolve the dispute after the insurance company disputed the harvest report.

“The Collector sent the file to the state government with his approval of the crop-cutting report. However, as the matter could not be solved at the Chief Secretary’s level, the state government has referred it to the Centre for its consideration,” a district administration official said.

Officials said, the insurance company had reportedly allocated Rs 35 crore to the farmers of 39 panchayats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as a ‘historic’ scheme while addressing peasants in Bargarh district in 2015. The insurance scheme was formally launched in January 2016.