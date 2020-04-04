Sambalpur: The administration has decided to open a temporary COVID-19 hospital inside the Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) premises. It has advised people to consult a doctor immediately, if they develop symptoms like fever, cold, cough and body pain.

On behalf of the health department, the district administration staff made several visits to VSSUT, Burla, Silicon Institute of Technology in Sambalpur and two other private colleges to make arrangement for a hospital dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

After judging the facilities and the allied problems taken into account, the administration has decided to set up the coronavirus hospital at the Maternal and Child Protection Center on the premises of the district headquarters hospital.

It may be recalled that Odisha government had ordered the opening of COVID-19 hospitals in each district.