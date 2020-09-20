Sambalpur: In a significant step for safety and protection of elephants, areas under reserve forests for the animals will be expanded in Sambalpur.

The state has three elephant reserve forests named after Sambalpur, Mahanadi and Chandaka.

However, safety of the animal has become a major concern for the state and central governments. Various measures have been taken for the safety of elephants, but their deaths for various factors continue to happen in different parts of the state.

Loss of habitat and fodders and human interference in forests have often led to man-animal conflicts. Both men and animals have been suffering in terms of lives and properties.

Reports said, forests spreading over 468 km reserved for elephants are in Sambalpur.

“Now, this will be expanded to 2178 km,”said DFO Sanjit Kumar.

Elephant researcher R Sukumar had once pointed out that climate change, fodder shortage, damage to elephant corridors has posed threat to elephants who numbers are not increasing righty.

The state government has decided to expand the reserve forest areas for the elephants.

The department has submitted its preliminary report to the state government about the expansion plan.

The areas of the reserve forests at Badarama, Jamankira, Khlasuni, Charmal, Bisichandrapur, Muribahal, Nakatideula, Rampur, Sambalpur, Dhama, Paadiabahal range, Riamal(Deogarh) and Chhednipada(Angul) will be expanded.

“Elephants often stray into human habitations in search of fodder. If their habitats are expanded, they will not come into human settlements,” the DFO said.

The department will plant trees basically consumed by elephants in abundance in the elephant reserve while waterholes will be made in forests. That apart, patrolling will be intensified while tracking applications will be used for their safety. Trenches will be dug up in reserve forests, the DFO said.

The final report about the project will be submitted to the government within a week, he added.

PNN