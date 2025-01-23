Sambalpur: Even though the Forest department has been spending crores of rupees annually on conservation of greeneries, Sambalpur district has witnessed a steady decline in forest cover, raising concerns among nature lovers and environmentalists. According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, released by the Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupender Yadav last month, Odisha has witnessed an increase by 152 sq km forest cover.

However, Sambalpur district recorded a loss of 31.27 sq km jungles. Despite this decline, forests still account for 49.88 per cent of the district’s total land area, said the report. The ISFR, published biennially by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), reported that the district has a total forest area of 3,320.29 sq km out of 6,657 sq km surveyed. Of this, 536.47 sq km is classified as dense forest. A breakdown of the forest divisions will reveal the truth. Out of 2,254 sq km surveyed in Sambalpur Sadar forest division, 745.87 sq km (33.09%) is forested area. However, the division has suffered a 12 per cent loss in forest area.

Out of 2,050 sq km surveyed in Redhakhole forest division, 1,402 sq km (68.39%) is forested area. Despite this relatively high coverage, the division lost 1.95 sq km forest area. Bamra wildlife division, where 2,351 sq km were surveyed, has lost 18 sq km, as compared to the previous survey, and is now left with 1,172 sq km (49.84%) forest area. The decline in forest cover is largely attributed to the raging wildfires as data shows that 2,248 forest fire incidents were reported in 2022-23, as against 692 incidents in 2023-24. Although the number of fires decreased, the damage caused to the district’s forests remains bigger. Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) for Sambalpur Circle T Ashok Kumar acknowledged the decline in open forest areas. However, he highlighted that both dense and minor forests in the district have increased. According to 2023 data, dense forests in the district have expanded by 492.67 sq km, as compared to 2021, while minor forests have grown by 1,514.70 sq km.

In contrast, open forests continue to decline, partly due to government development activities and recurring forest fires. “The exact reasons behind forest depletion are complex and require a detailed study,” Kumar said, while stressing the importance of raising awareness and implementing timely measures to address the issue effectively. The growing loss of forest cover calls for urgent intervention to protect the district’s ecological balance and biodiversity.