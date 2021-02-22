Sambalpur: The Kerejanga railway station in Angul district which is under the administrative control of Sambalpur railway division has been shifted to the Khurda Road railway division, following a decision by the Union Railway Ministry, a report said.

The decision has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters as the shifting will result in annual revenue loss of Rs 250 crore for the Sambalpur railway division. The decision by the Union and the Odisha government to give their consent to such a move has sparked concern among the denizens. Earlier, the Union government had similarly shifted the Masir Hasaud railway station in Chhattisgarh under the administrative control of Sambalpur railway division to the Raipur division in 2011.

The development was confirmed by KK Khadanga, the Chief Public Relation officer (CPRO) of Sambalpur railway division. The shifting of the Kerejanga railway station follows a decision by the Railway Board for which a final decision was taken February 15.

According to available reports, the Sambalpur railway division earns an annual profit of Rs 1,000 crore annually out of which the contribution of Kerejanga railway station is 25 per cent. This is because large industrial firms like Jindal Power & Steel and others use the Kerejanga station for transportation of their goods. Moreover, the industrial firms have also built their stockyards in the railway station for which they pay rent to the Railways. As a result, the department earns substantial profits from the station.

Moreover, goods and passenger trains making halts at the station helps in earning more revenue. The distance of the Kerejanga railway station from the headquarters of Sambalpur railway division is only 130 km while the distance of Khurda Road division from it is 200 km.

Senior citizen Deepak Panda questioned the wisdom behind the decision which will result in loss of revenue and in maligning the image of the Sambalpur railway division. He alleged that the decision has been taken to boost the importance and development of Khurda Road sector.

Former MP Bhabani Shankar Hota termed it as mean mindedness and part of a conspiracy. The decision has been taken to boost the revenue collection of Khurda Road railway division at the cost of Sambalpur railway division. He said that the Sambalpur railway division has its own identity for which more division and railway stations should be included into it to help it grow and prosper. He demanded a cancellation of the decision failing which he warned of a mass movement in coming days.

PNN