Sambalpur: A common instrumentation facility will come up at the Sambalpur University in Odisha, to boost research, and development programmes in basic and applied sciences by using modern analytical instruments, an official said.

Non-availability of sophisticated instruments is a major hindrance for research and innovation culture in the university. Researchers and scientists have to rush to cities in search of instruments to carry out scientific research of high quality, the official said.

Work on the building for the CIF on the premises is underway and the process to purchase the instruments has also begun, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said.

The CIF will house sophisticated instruments for different science disciplines. The main objective is to strengthen the technological infrastructure to carry out advanced research in various science disciplines under one roof, he said.

A total of Rs 6.5 crore will be spent for the establishment, including Rs 2 crore on the construction of the building and Rs 4.5 crore on purchase of different instruments, according to Mittal.

The CIF will be set up from the World Bank fund, which has provided Rs 19 crore to the university. A target has been set to make the CIF functional by next October, Mittal said.

The Vice-Chancellor underlined that the university could also get different projects from the industries after the CIF was formed.

The authorities will appoint a coordinator once the CIF becomes operational. The head of the various departments will approach different industries of this region and bring projects.

The faculties and the scholars will carry out research works using the sophisticated instruments at the CIF, he added.