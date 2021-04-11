Sambalpur: Sambalpur University has been granted a patent for an interesting innovation- a ragi cake.

Indian Patent Office of Government of India has granted this patent to the university for 20 years. No one can use the patented process of preparing the ragi cake during the said duration. The process has been developed jointly by PG Department of Home Science and the School of Chemistry.

Informing about the achievement, the Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University Sanjeev Mittal said if any organisation or company wants to manufacture the cake, they have to either secure prior permission from the university.

At the same time, he did not forget to give credit to HoD of Home Science Chandrasekhar Lanka, School of Chemistry’s professors Pramila Kumari Mishra, Achyuta Kumar Biswal, Trupti Pradhan and Trupti Kumari for the innovation.

Informing about how the idea of making ragi cake occurred to them, Chandrasekhar Lenka said, “Despite being a nutritious food item, children and elders alike have a dislike for ragi for its taste. Brains were put into finding out a process to prepare cake so that it will be tasty and will be loved by all age groups.”

“The virtue of the cake lies in its process. Proper care has been given to minimise the fat content and make it palatable. And it has also passed through certain tests. It will act as an immunity booster against several diseases found in children and others,” Lenka informed.

Informing about its price, he said that the cake is tastier than the cakes available in the market. And its price is lower as well. A piece of cake now sells for Rs 2 only. “We have a plan to supply this cake to Anganwadi and PDS centres. For permission, we will soon approach the government,” the HoD added.

PNN