Gurugram: Samsung India Thursday refreshed its Galaxy A series with Galaxy A80 with the world’s first rotating triple camera, priced at Rs 47,990.

The Galaxy A80 has a 3,700 mAh battery and features Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core chipset and comes with Samsung Pay.

“Galaxy A80 has the world’s first rotating triple camera with 48 Megapixels. It allows brilliant quality images and videos to be captured on both front and rear cameras,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The Galaxy A80’s selfie mode in the camera app makes its three cameras pop-up and rotate. The camera is also capable of shooting ultra wide videos with super steady mode and has a 3D depth camera that offers ‘Live Focus’ videos.

The device comes with the company’s new 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’.

Coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard memory, it runs Samsung’s own One UI interface on top of Android Pie OS.

The battery comes with 25W super-fast charging technology and USB Type-C.

Galaxy A80 would go on sale starting August 1 across retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all leading online channels.

It would be available in ghost white, phantom black and angel gold colours.

