Jajpur: Sanatrilochan and Saipur localities under Jafarpur panchayats in Jajpur district have been sealed and marked as ‘containment zones’ after a second man tested positive for coronavirus from the area. The man originally belongs to Sanatrilochan, but as the Saipur locality is also very close by restrictions have been imposed on it and the area sealed.

The 56th positive coronavirus case had travelled to Kolkata in the recent past. Jajpur District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said the areas have been sealed so that proper testing of residents in the locality can be done and to prevent outsiders from entering the ‘containment zone’.

Sources said, the victim left March 28 from Babughat in Kolkata and reached Panikoili in this district early on the morning of March 29. There were 18 other passengers in the vehicle the man was travelling in. Among them three were from Korei and Panikoili areas of Jajpur district and five from Mukundapur locality. The administration is trying to locate the eight, Das informed.

The district reported its first positive coronavirus case from the Brahmavarada locality. The man has since recovered and discharged from the hospital.

PNN