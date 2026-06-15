By MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole a sandalwood tree from the premises of Soochana Bhawan at Unit-IV under the jurisdiction of Capital police station, officials said Sunday.

The theft has raised concerns over security at the public auditorium, located near key government establishments, including State Legislative Assembly and AG office. According to staff members, the tree was intact Saturday but was found chopped and missing when employees reported for duty Sunday morning.

The discovery triggered concern among workers at the venue. Staff members suspect the thieves scaled the boundary wall during the night and removed the tree despite the presence of security personnel on the premises. “We do not know how the tree was stolen.

The miscreants may have jumped over the wall and taken it away. It is possible the security guard was asleep, allowing them to escape,” a Soochana Bhawan staff member said. A complaint has been lodged in Capital police station. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. “A complaint has been filed regarding the theft, and a probe is underway to identify and nab those involved,” said police station Inspector-in-Charge Radhakanta Sahoo.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alleged serious security lapse and attacked the BJP government over the reported theft In a post on X, BJD leader Lenin Mohanty expressed concern over the incident, pointing out that Soochana Bhawan is located directly opposite the State Secretariat and adjacent to the Traffi c Police Offi ce, making it a high-security area in the heart of the Capital. He called upon the Home Secretary to ensure a prompt and transparent investigation into the matter.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Mohanty alleged that in the absence of immediate action, responsibility for the incident could later be shifted elsewhere. “After the file theft from the CMO, Odisha has now witnessed sandalwood theft from Jaydev Bhawan. This is a case of ‘Double Engine, Double Theft’,” he remarked.

Mohan ty said the reported theft had exposed glaring shortcomings in security arrangements at key government premises and demanded accountability from the administration.