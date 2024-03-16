Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday arrested Sheikh Alamgir, the younger brother of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district January 5.

Alamgir, who arrived at CBI’s Nizam Palace office Saturday morning for questioning in connection with the case, was arrested after a nine-hour grilling.

Two other persons — Mafizul Molla and Sirajul Molla, who were also interrogated by the CBI Saturday — have also been arrested.

Sources said that during interrogation, Alamgir and his associates tried to mislead the interrogating officers, either by avoiding the questions or by giving different answers to the same queries.

At around 8.30 p.m. the CBI took Alamgir into custody.

March 13, the CBI issued a notice to Alamgir, asking him to be present at its Nizam Palace office March 14, but he did not turn up on that date.

IANS