Baripada: Mayurbhanj Chhau has once again earned national recognition, with veteran Chhau guru Pagulu Jena being selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2025. The award was announced Wednesday by the country’s apex institution for the performing arts, bringing pride to the Chhau fraternity and the people of Mayurbhanj.

A resident of Jamunadeipur in Baripada town, Jena developed a passion for Chhau dance at an early age and has devoted more than four decades to the traditional martial dance form. During his distinguished career, he has performed extensively across India and in five foreign countries, earning acclaim for his artistic excellence and dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of Mayurbhanj Chhau.

Beyond his achievements as a performer, Jena has played a pivotal role in mentoring young artistes. As a guru to several rural Chhau troupes, he has choreographed numerous innovative productions and worked tirelessly to promote and preserve the indigenous art form.

Associated with Project Chhauni since its inception in 2016, Jena currently serves as its chief guru and centre head.