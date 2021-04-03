New Delhi: A day after stones were allegedly pelted at the convoy of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that ‘we will take on the Sangh together’ and not stop until the farm laws are repealed.

Police in the stone pelting case have detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack.

“Their Sangh teaches them to attack, while non-violent satyagraha makes the farmers fearless,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“We will take on Sangh together — we will only stop until the three anti-agriculture and anti-national laws are repealed,” the former Congress chief said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

PTI